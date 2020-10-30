Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 2950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chindata Group stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chindata Group makes up 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

