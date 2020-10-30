China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 4th

China Liberal Education’s (NASDAQ:CLEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. China Liberal Education had issued 1,333,333 shares in its IPO on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $7,999,998 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of China Liberal Education’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03.
About China Liberal Education
