Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) versus ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Head-To-Head Survey

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cheniere Energy and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% ONE Gas 12.35% 8.62% 3.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy and ONE Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.25 $648.00 million ($0.57) -84.39 ONE Gas $1.65 billion 2.20 $186.75 million $3.51 19.61

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cheniere Energy and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ONE Gas 1 5 3 0 2.22

ONE Gas has a consensus target price of $85.78, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given ONE Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Cheniere Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.