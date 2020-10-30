Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $599,998,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after buying an additional 439,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,460,000 after buying an additional 355,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CHGG opened at $74.84 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,476.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,166.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

