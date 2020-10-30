Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.75-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.869995-2.896205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.75-7.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $228.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

