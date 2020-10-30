Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.75-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.869995-2.896205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.75-7.85 EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $228.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
