Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Up 2.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$2.96. Approximately 193,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 466,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$271.60 million.

CIA has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

