Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV) Shares Gap Down to $8.25

Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) (TSE:CERV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.27. Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERV shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cervus Equipment Co. (CERV.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 million and a P/E ratio of -57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

