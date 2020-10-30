CenterStar Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.