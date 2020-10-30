CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 735.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,303 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,057 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.