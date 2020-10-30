Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

