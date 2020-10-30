Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$7.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.97.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

