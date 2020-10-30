Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB downgraded Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.97.

CVE opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

