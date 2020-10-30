Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $119.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CE. Bank of America increased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Celanese stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

