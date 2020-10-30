Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NYSE:FUN opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.93. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.