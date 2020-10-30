Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $1,436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth about $7,978,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cedar Fair by 14.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

