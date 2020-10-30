CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

