Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Shares of CAT opened at $154.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

