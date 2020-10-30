Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

