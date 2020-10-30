Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.40.

TSE:CAS opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.61. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

