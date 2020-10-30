Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.40.
TSE:CAS opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.61. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.
Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.