Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) – Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAS. CIBC lifted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.40.

TSE:CAS opened at C$14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.61. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.62.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

