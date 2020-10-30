Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Strong Earnings

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 304,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 146,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 53.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $460.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

