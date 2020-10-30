Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $617.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $171,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.