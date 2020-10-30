Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSWC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 45.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 882,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

