Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.60.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.64. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

