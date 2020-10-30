Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$31.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$31.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.70.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock opened at C$20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,360,724.85.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

