Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.39).

LON MONY opened at GBX 237.20 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 368.85 ($4.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.41.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Peter Duffy bought 32,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,942.96 ($130,576.12). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 8,800 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £26,664 ($34,836.69).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

