Canaccord Genuity Raises Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $122.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.86.
Shares of TPTX stock opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
