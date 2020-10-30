Canaccord Genuity Raises Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $122.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $85.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.