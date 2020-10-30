Canaccord Genuity Raises Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $11.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

