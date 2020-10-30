Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Camtek stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.77 million, a PE ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 347,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $2,501,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camtek by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Camtek by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Camtek by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

