Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 39.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

