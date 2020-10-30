Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,033,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $41,038,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $4,440,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.