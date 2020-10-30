Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $148.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

