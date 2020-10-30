Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

NYSE TGT opened at $154.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

