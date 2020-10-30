Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average is $130.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

