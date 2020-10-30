Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CDW by 85.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

