Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,722,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.93.

NYSE NOW opened at $510.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.05. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

