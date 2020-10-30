Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

