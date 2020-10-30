Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

