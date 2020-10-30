Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.