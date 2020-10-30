Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,614 shares of company stock worth $9,576,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

