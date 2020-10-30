Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $298,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

NYSE:ICE opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

