Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

