Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 567,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

