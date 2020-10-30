Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Shares of ISRG opened at $686.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $708.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

