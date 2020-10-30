Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 144,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,082,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,044,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.