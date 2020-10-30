Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

