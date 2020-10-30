Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,400 shares, an increase of 388.4% from the September 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,397 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

