Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,400 shares, an increase of 388.4% from the September 30th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NASDAQ:CHW opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
