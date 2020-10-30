C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,859,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,218.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 509,930 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

