Bunge (NYSE:BG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 31845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 74,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,371,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

