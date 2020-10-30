Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPM stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

